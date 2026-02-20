Stuart Machin Sells 150,000 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total value of £606,000.

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 396.80 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 315.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 417.80. The company has a market cap of £8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 440.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.22.

MKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 415.83.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

