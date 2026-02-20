What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for AUTL FY2025 Earnings?

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autolus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $436.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated/expanded coverage on AUTL with Buy / Strong‑Buy ratings and a $9.00 target (roughly a large percentage upside vs current levels), giving the stock fresh bullish analyst support that likely drove buying interest. Read More. | Read More. | Read More.

Short-interest data in recent filings appears malformed (reported as 0 shares and NaN change), so there’s no clear short-selling signal to explain recent flows; treat short-interest reporting as unreliable until corrected. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Consensus and HC Wainwright EPS estimates remain negative across near‑ and medium‑term horizons (company expected to continue reporting losses per their model), which means the stock is highly dependent on clinical/operational milestones and sentiment rather than current earnings. Read More.

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company’s leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

