Brokers Set Expectations for Clean Harbors FY2025 Earnings

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.26. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.
Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.8%
CLH opened at $281.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $286.45.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
More Clean Harbors News
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported $1.62 GAAP EPS and $1.50B revenue, both ahead of consensus; management highlighted strong segment profitability and record cash generation. Business Wire: Q4 and FY2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial/rail capabilities and revenue mix. This M&A is likely viewed as accretive and supportive of growth. PR Newswire: Depot Connect sale to Clean Harbors
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism — Needham raised its price target to $308 (buy) and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $291 (equal weight), reflecting refreshed forecasts after the quarter and supporting upside vs. recent levels. Benzinga / coverage of analyst actions
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/valuation reviews — Post‑earnings pieces and industry outlooks (waste/environmental services) re‑examine CLH valuation, buybacks, fleet investments and competitive positioning; useful context but not immediate catalysts. Yahoo Finance: Valuation after earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts (multiple quarter cuts and a lower FY estimate), and retains a Hold stance — a sign some analysts are more cautious on growth and margin sustainability. This introduces downside risk to short‑term expectations. Zacks: Q4 coverage and estimate commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious management tone — the earnings call noted strong cash but a cautious outlook, which can temper enthusiasm if investors were expecting aggressive near‑term guidance improvements. TipRanks: Earnings call highlights
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.
