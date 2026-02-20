Brokers Set Expectations for Clean Harbors FY2025 Earnings

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.26. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.55.

Get Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.8%

CLH opened at $281.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $286.45.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

More Clean Harbors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported $1.62 GAAP EPS and $1.50B revenue, both ahead of consensus; management highlighted strong segment profitability and record cash generation. Business Wire: Q4 and FY2025 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial/rail capabilities and revenue mix. This M&A is likely viewed as accretive and supportive of growth. PR Newswire: Depot Connect sale to Clean Harbors
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism — Needham raised its price target to $308 (buy) and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $291 (equal weight), reflecting refreshed forecasts after the quarter and supporting upside vs. recent levels. Benzinga / coverage of analyst actions
  • Neutral Sentiment: Industry/valuation reviews — Post‑earnings pieces and industry outlooks (waste/environmental services) re‑examine CLH valuation, buybacks, fleet investments and competitive positioning; useful context but not immediate catalysts. Yahoo Finance: Valuation after earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts (multiple quarter cuts and a lower FY estimate), and retains a Hold stance — a sign some analysts are more cautious on growth and margin sustainability. This introduces downside risk to short‑term expectations. Zacks: Q4 coverage and estimate commentary
  • Negative Sentiment: Cautious management tone — the earnings call noted strong cash but a cautious outlook, which can temper enthusiasm if investors were expecting aggressive near‑term guidance improvements. TipRanks: Earnings call highlights

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.