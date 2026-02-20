China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,203 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

CSCO stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $310.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,299 shares of company stock worth $6,390,416. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

