China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $5.53 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $368.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.