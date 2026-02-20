China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 47,885 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

