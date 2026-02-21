Elizabeth Meloy Hepding Sells 18,246 Shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $1,771,869.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,182. This trade represents a 52.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IR stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat Q4 expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $3.45–$3.57 EPS, showing revenue and margin strength that underpins fundamentals and longer‑term valuation support. Read More.

Analysts have been raising price targets and reiterating constructive views (examples include Baird, Wells Fargo and Citi), which can limit downside and provide a floor for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management presentations and transcripts from recent conferences (Citi, Barclays) provide incremental detail on demand and margins but contain no new financial surprises. Useful for modeling but not a standalone catalyst. Read More.

Management presentations and transcripts from recent conferences (Citi, Barclays) provide incremental detail on demand and margins but contain no new financial surprises. Useful for modeling but not a standalone catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall (consensus = Hold); summary pieces and Q&A highlights may influence short‑term flows but do not change the underlying story. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed overall (consensus = Hold); summary pieces and Q&A highlights may influence short‑term flows but do not change the underlying story. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling this week is the prominent negative: multiple senior insiders sold multi‑million dollar blocks across Feb. 13–17 (EVP Vicente Reynal, CAO Michael Scheske, Kathleen Keene, Elizabeth Hepding). These concurrent disposals are likely the primary driver of today’s downward pressure as they weigh on sentiment and short‑term confidence. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

