Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Price

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $258.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $258.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

