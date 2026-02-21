Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,238,000 after purchasing an additional 536,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,008.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $915.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $951.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

