Michael Scheske Sells 19,122 Shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Scheske sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $1,867,645.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,983.51. The trade was a 61.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE IR opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat Q4 expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $3.45–$3.57 EPS, showing revenue and margin strength that underpins fundamentals and longer‑term valuation support. Read More.

Company beat Q4 expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $3.45–$3.57 EPS, showing revenue and margin strength that underpins fundamentals and longer‑term valuation support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising price targets and reiterating constructive views (examples include Baird, Wells Fargo and Citi), which can limit downside and provide a floor for the stock. Read More.

Analysts have been raising price targets and reiterating constructive views (examples include Baird, Wells Fargo and Citi), which can limit downside and provide a floor for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management presentations and transcripts from recent conferences (Citi, Barclays) provide incremental detail on demand and margins but contain no new financial surprises. Useful for modeling but not a standalone catalyst. Read More.

Management presentations and transcripts from recent conferences (Citi, Barclays) provide incremental detail on demand and margins but contain no new financial surprises. Useful for modeling but not a standalone catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall (consensus = Hold); summary pieces and Q&A highlights may influence short‑term flows but do not change the underlying story. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed overall (consensus = Hold); summary pieces and Q&A highlights may influence short‑term flows but do not change the underlying story. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling this week is the prominent negative: multiple senior insiders sold multi‑million dollar blocks across Feb. 13–17 (EVP Vicente Reynal, CAO Michael Scheske, Kathleen Keene, Elizabeth Hepding). These concurrent disposals are likely the primary driver of today’s downward pressure as they weigh on sentiment and short‑term confidence. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

