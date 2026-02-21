Rajeev Menon Sells 6,333 Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,942.12. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajeev Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $347.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,158,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $858,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $21,857,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.27.

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above some Street expectations, supporting earnings growth expectations and underpinning analyst upgrades. Q4 & FY2024 Results / Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above some Street expectations, supporting earnings growth expectations and underpinning analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight calls after the results, increasing the consensus target and offering support for the stock. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage

Multiple brokerages raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight calls after the results, increasing the consensus target and offering support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.67/shr; ex‑dividend Feb 26), signaling cash‑return discipline that can attract income‑sensitive investors. Dividend Notice

Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.67/shr; ex‑dividend Feb 26), signaling cash‑return discipline that can attract income‑sensitive investors. Positive Sentiment: Retail/momentum coverage (Zacks/Yahoo pieces) is highlighting MAR as a consumer‑discretionary beneficiary of cooling inflation and stronger travel demand, which can draw retail buying. Yahoo: Consumer Discretionary Picks

Retail/momentum coverage (Zacks/Yahoo pieces) is highlighting MAR as a consumer‑discretionary beneficiary of cooling inflation and stronger travel demand, which can draw retail buying. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue modestly beat and was up year‑over‑year, but EPS missed by about $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics raised questions—supports guidance but tempers upside. Nasdaq: Q4 Results

Q4 results were mixed: revenue modestly beat and was up year‑over‑year, but EPS missed by about $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics raised questions—supports guidance but tempers upside. Neutral Sentiment: Brand and marketing updates (Bonvoy festival experiences; new JW Marriott all‑inclusive) improve engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially near‑term. MSN: Bonvoy Festival

Brand and marketing updates (Bonvoy festival experiences; new JW Marriott all‑inclusive) improve engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially near‑term. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — large, disclosed sales by CEO Anthony Capuano (63,000 shares) and multiple senior executives (including Rajeev Menon, David Marriott, EVP sales) created visible supply and likely amplified downward pressure on the share price. These are open SEC‑filed sales that can spook investors even when sales are part of pre‑arranged plans. CEO Sale (SEC filing)

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

