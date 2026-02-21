Insider Selling: Ryder System (NYSE:R) SVP Sells $2,212,354.32 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) SVP Sanford Hodes sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $2,212,354.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,172.64. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of R opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $230.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Ryder System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after buying an additional 134,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ryder System by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,111,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,633,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.44.
Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.
Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.
