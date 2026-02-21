Insider Selling: Ryder System (NYSE:R) SVP Sells $2,212,354.32 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) SVP Sanford Hodes sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $2,212,354.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,172.64. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of R opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $230.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Ryder System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after buying an additional 134,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ryder System by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,111,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,633,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.44.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Recommended Stories

