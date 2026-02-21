Insider Selling: Textron (NYSE:TXT) EVP Sells $2,773,055.04 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) EVP E Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $2,773,055.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,470.44. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TXT opened at $100.76 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Textron by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

