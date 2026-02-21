Insider Selling: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $1,708,920.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider David Marriott sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,000,840. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $347.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,308,000 after buying an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,952 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above some Street expectations, supporting earnings growth expectations and underpinning analyst upgrades. Q4 & FY2024 Results / Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above some Street expectations, supporting earnings growth expectations and underpinning analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight calls after the results, increasing the consensus target and offering support for the stock. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage

Multiple brokerages raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight calls after the results, increasing the consensus target and offering support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.67/shr; ex‑dividend Feb 26), signaling cash‑return discipline that can attract income‑sensitive investors. Dividend Notice

Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.67/shr; ex‑dividend Feb 26), signaling cash‑return discipline that can attract income‑sensitive investors. Positive Sentiment: Retail/momentum coverage (Zacks/Yahoo pieces) is highlighting MAR as a consumer‑discretionary beneficiary of cooling inflation and stronger travel demand, which can draw retail buying. Yahoo: Consumer Discretionary Picks

Retail/momentum coverage (Zacks/Yahoo pieces) is highlighting MAR as a consumer‑discretionary beneficiary of cooling inflation and stronger travel demand, which can draw retail buying. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue modestly beat and was up year‑over‑year, but EPS missed by about $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics raised questions—supports guidance but tempers upside. Nasdaq: Q4 Results

Q4 results were mixed: revenue modestly beat and was up year‑over‑year, but EPS missed by about $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics raised questions—supports guidance but tempers upside. Neutral Sentiment: Brand and marketing updates (Bonvoy festival experiences; new JW Marriott all‑inclusive) improve engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially near‑term. MSN: Bonvoy Festival

Brand and marketing updates (Bonvoy festival experiences; new JW Marriott all‑inclusive) improve engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially near‑term. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — large, disclosed sales by CEO Anthony Capuano (63,000 shares) and multiple senior executives (including Rajeev Menon, David Marriott, EVP sales) created visible supply and likely amplified downward pressure on the share price. These are open SEC‑filed sales that can spook investors even when sales are part of pre‑arranged plans. CEO Sale (SEC filing)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore lifted their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.