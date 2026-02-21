Insider Selling: Textron (NYSE:TXT) VP Sells $1,940,391.68 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Bamford sold 19,808 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $1,940,391.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,141.12. This represents a 71.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TXT opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. TD Cowen cut their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Textron by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

