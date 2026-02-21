AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 32.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,840,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,092,000 after buying an additional 700,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,955,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,755,000 after acquiring an additional 861,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,651,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,996,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $137.76 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $315,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,301.76. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Featured Articles

