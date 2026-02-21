Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $421,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $465.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day moving average is $478.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

