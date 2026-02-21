Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,307,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,901 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares Gold Trust worth $386,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 141.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

