Barings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Grupo Cibest were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grupo Cibest alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Grupo Cibest by 253.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 796.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Cibest by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Cibest Price Performance

CIB stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Grupo Cibest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Cibest from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Cibest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Santander cut Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Cibest

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Cibest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Cibest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.