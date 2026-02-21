The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,346 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 172.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,819.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.