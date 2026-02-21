iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,990 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $56,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $191.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $192.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.38.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

