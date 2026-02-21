Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,492,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $420,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,407,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,701 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,788,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,937,000 after purchasing an additional 146,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,498 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,705,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,694,000 after buying an additional 534,216 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

