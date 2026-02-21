Barings LLC Purchases 28,215 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Barings LLC boosted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Newmont by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Newmont by 173.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.66.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $122.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

