iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MCHI opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $67.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets. Securities are weighted based on the total market value of their shares so that securities with higher total market values generally have a higher representation in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.