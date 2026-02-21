Barings LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,103 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,735,000 after buying an additional 2,453,262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,322 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 303.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,495,000 after purchasing an additional 763,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,206,000 after purchasing an additional 589,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $205.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

