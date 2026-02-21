Barings LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $106.27 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

