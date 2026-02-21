Barings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IGF stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.