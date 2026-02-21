Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,518 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $463,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. United Community Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $206.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

