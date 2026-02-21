Darden Wealth Group Inc Buys Shares of 1,504 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $374.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $385.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

