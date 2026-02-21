Barings LLC Sells 46,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barings LLC owned 4.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $519,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $337.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $355.34. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.05 and its 200 day moving average is $324.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

