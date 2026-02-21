DC Investments Management LLC Sells 229,403 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. $TBLA

DC Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,403 shares during the quarter. DC Investments Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Taboola.com worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 412.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,249 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 52,791 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 530,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 881,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 355,944 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

