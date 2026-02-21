Barings LLC Sells 4,455 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 118.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.25.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,885. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $10,034,474.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,952.35. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $546.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $557.60.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

