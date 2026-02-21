Barings LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cameco by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLJ Research reiterated a buy rating on Cameco, supporting upside sentiment from some sell‑side firms that expect continued strength in uranium demand.

MarketBeat highlighted a bullish, longer-term case that global adoption of nuclear power could keep demand for uranium—and Cameco's revenues—elevated, a thematic driver that has helped CCJ's recent run.

Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast for Cameco slightly (from $1.53 to $1.48) but left an Outperform rating in place—this is a modest earnings haircut rather than a full-scale outlook change, so the impact may be limited unless revisions accelerate.

Zacks Research downgraded Cameco from "strong-buy" to "hold," which can pressure momentum players and reduce near-term buying conviction.

There was unusually large put option activity—roughly 28,210 puts (about a 942% increase vs. average)—indicating elevated hedging or speculative bearish positioning that can amplify intraday volatility and signal downside risk if sentiment shifts.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.20 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $121.16 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The business had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

