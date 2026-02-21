Barings LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,550 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Corteva by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Corteva Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:CTVA opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.