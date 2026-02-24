Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.04. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $8.1260, with a volume of 2,315 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Broadway Financial worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Los Angeles, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, the company provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Its offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, along with consumer loans, mortgage financing and small-business lending.

Founded in 1946, Broadway Financial has established a presence throughout the Southern California region, focusing on personalized service for individuals, families and small- to mid-sized enterprises.

