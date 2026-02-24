Compound Planning Inc. Buys 46,940 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 413,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 83,911 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

