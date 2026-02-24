Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,812 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $256.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $258.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $258.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

