Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,511 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,491,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $394,010,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 85.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,619,000 after buying an additional 1,191,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 362.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after buying an additional 922,589 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.48.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

