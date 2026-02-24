Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 252,882 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1,146.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,882 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its 12-month price target on AT&T to $31 (from $29) and kept an Outperform rating, citing fiber expansion as a clear long-term growth driver — a direct vote of confidence that supports higher valuation expectations. RBC Target Raise

RBC Capital raised its 12-month price target on AT&T to $31 (from $29) and kept an Outperform rating, citing fiber expansion as a clear long-term growth driver — a direct vote of confidence that supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Ookla / AT&T press releases report AT&T Fiber won Ookla’s first-ever “Best Home Internet” in the U.S. and again posted the fastest speeds — a marketing and operational win likely to help broadband net adds, ARPU and long-term fiber economics. Ookla Award

Ookla / AT&T press releases report AT&T Fiber won Ookla’s first-ever “Best Home Internet” in the U.S. and again posted the fastest speeds — a marketing and operational win likely to help broadband net adds, ARPU and long-term fiber economics. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank expressed an optimistic outlook for AT&T’s FY2027 earnings, reinforcing positive analyst sentiment around future profit improvement tied to broadband growth and cost discipline. Erste Group View

Erste Group Bank expressed an optimistic outlook for AT&T’s FY2027 earnings, reinforcing positive analyst sentiment around future profit improvement tied to broadband growth and cost discipline. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 22 — a near-term catalyst that could drive volatility depending on subscriber trends, service revenue and any guidance updates. Q1 Earnings Date

AT&T scheduled its Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call for April 22 — a near-term catalyst that could drive volatility depending on subscriber trends, service revenue and any guidance updates. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting that dividend stocks, including AT&T, pulled back last week highlights rotation risk and short-term profit-taking among income investors — a factor that can pressure the stock despite positive fundamental updates. Dividend Stock Rotation

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.