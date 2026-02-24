Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.98 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 77.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.50.

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $947.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $856.14 and its 200 day moving average is $798.99. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $598.58 and a 52 week high of $971.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

