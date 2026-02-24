Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $549.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $565.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $604.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $540.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.95.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

