Compound Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Compound Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $49,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

