7,750 Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Acquired by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Corteva by 54.7% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 price target on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

CTVA opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

