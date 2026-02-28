Clare Market Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Clare Market Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $109.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

