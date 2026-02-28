Clare Market Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,980 DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 127.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 74.3% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $6,675,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,236 shares of company stock worth $63,380,925. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $176.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.77.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.