Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $726.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $750.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $744.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

