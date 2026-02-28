Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

