Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after buying an additional 581,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after acquiring an additional 715,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7%

AMD opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

