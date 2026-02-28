Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Stock Position Decreased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $99.01 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. This represents a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

