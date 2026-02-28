Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUB opened at $108.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

